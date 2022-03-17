The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, March 2:
INCIDENT — At 12:56 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 3200 block of Terminal Drive.
INCIDENT — At 1:53 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault in the 5000 block of Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a field interview/narcotics investigation near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Hummel Drive.
ARREST — At 2:55 a.m., Kimberly Lafferty, 28, was arrested in the 3900 block of Silver Leaf Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and felony assault.
Thursday, March 3:
INCIDENT — At 12:41 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunken driver near the intersection of Eleventh and Pacheco streets.
INCIDENT — 1:18 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a prowler in the 4400 block of Elm Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 500 block of Rice Ranch Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest near the intersection of Mahoney Road and Rayville Lane.
INCIDENT — At 2:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a second report of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest near the intersection of Mahoney Road and Rayville Lane.
INCIDENT — At 3:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation near the intersection of North Bent Tree and Road Runner drives.
INCIDENT — At 11:06 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of Point Sal Dunes Way.
Friday, March 4:
INCIDENT — At 10:05 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 4500 block of Eleventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 3400 block of Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an outside agency assist in regard to suspicious circumstances in the 9000 block of Peppertree Lane in Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a jail incident/activity in the 2300 block of Black Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle collision resulting in a death near the intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances resulting in a welfare check in the 200 block of Foster Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of Pabst Lane.
Saturday, March 5:
INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances resulting in a premise check in the 4900 block of Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:03 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of suspicious circumstances near the intersection of Pioneer Street and Maryknoll Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:02 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of Edgewood Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:49 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of Tognazzini Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:14 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a DUI traffic stop near the intersection of California Boulevard and Old Mill Lane.
INCIDENT — At 3:45 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunken driver near the intersection of Eleventh and Simas streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 1300 block of Foster Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:58 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 4600 block of Hummel Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person investigation near the intersection of Dancer Avenue and Kenai Court.
INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances near the intersection of East Clark Avenue and Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:48 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 4700 block of Kenneth Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of Gonzales Drive in Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road.
Sunday, March 6:
INCIDENT — At 11:02 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1100 block of Clark Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:54 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 800 block of Guadalupe Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:29 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 4600 block of Woodmere Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:38 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 4300 block of Stonewood Court.
INCIDENT — At 7:54 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a DUI traffic stop near the intersection of Rosemary and East Stowell roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a second report of a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road.
Monday, March 7:
INCIDENT — At 7:59 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a narcotics investigation in the 1600 block of Clark Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation near the intersection of North Avenue and North Pacific Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault at an unspecified location along Leslie Street in Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 12:41 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 3800 block of Angeles Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:03 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:52 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 4800 block of Goodland Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 1900 block of Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 4000 block of Cedarhurst Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunken driver in the 300 block of Campodonico Avenue.
ARREST — At 6 p.m., Natalie Dean, 31, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 135 and Bell Street in Los Alamos and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, possession of burglary tools, illegal possession of ammunition, brandishing a weapon and illegal possession of narcotics.
Tuesday, March 8:
INCIDENT — At 6:38 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 400 block of Bell Street in Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 6:46 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 4700 block of Goodland Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:52 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary near the intersection of East Clark and Union avenues.
INCIDENT — At 10:09 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 5500 block of Esplanada Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:36 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of arson near the intersection of Highway and Brown Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:42 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 4000 block of Cedarhurst Drive.
INCIDENT — At 3:46 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 9300 block of Alisos Canyon Road near Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 4:09 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic violence felony in the 4600 block of Harmony Lane.
INCIDENT — At 5:27 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of Surf Bird Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious cirucumstances in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 3100 block of Orcutt Road.
Wednesday, March 9:
INCIDENT — At 1:18 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of surveillance near the intersection of West Main Street and Simas Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:36 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunken driver in the 3400 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:31 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 6900 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of Edgewood Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a repot of a death investigation in the 2000 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances connected to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Vigil Circle.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 4400 block of Kenai Court.
ARREST — At 9:40 a.m., Anthony Herrera, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of Elm Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a probation violation and burglary.
Thursday, March 10:
INCIDENT — At 1:59 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances resulting in a welfare check in the 4300 block of Edenbury Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 200 block of Eileen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:10 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunken driver near the intersection of Highway 1 and West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:47 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunken driver near Pacheco and Eleventh streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 800 block of Foxen Canyon Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault connected to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:07 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of suspicious circumstances near the intersection of Olivera and Guadalupe streets.
ARREST — At 3:16 p.m., Peyton Krasner, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of Eileen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony conspiracy, possession of a machine gun, and illegal possession and distribution of cannabis.
Friday, March 11:
INCIDENT — At 1 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of Parkview North.
INCIDENT — At 1:18 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunken driver near the intersection of West Main and Obispo streets.
INCIDENT — At 1:34 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances connected to a juvenile incident near the intersection of Johnson Ranch and Solomon View roads.
INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received report of a warrant arrest near the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Downing Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:50 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a jail incident in the 2300 block of Black Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:03 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 3200 block of Drake Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:27 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances near the intersection of South Nicholson Avenue and Prell Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:14 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances connected to a narcotics disturbance in the 900 block of Amethyst Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic violence felony in the 2700 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances near the intersection of Morningside Drive and Founders Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:50 p.m., Janessa Zamudio, 24, was arrested at Superior Court in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of police evasion while driving the wrong way, destroying/concealing evidence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 11:45 p.m., Oscar Montarguzman, 24, was arrested in the 2900 block of Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, March 12:
INCIDENT — At 4:18 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances near the intersection of Highway 101 and the Santa Maria Way northbound off-ramp.
INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 8300 block of Graciosa Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:42 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 1:06 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 4200 block of Breezy Glen Drive.
INCIDENT — At 1:49 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 300 block of Foster Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:26 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of Shaw Street in Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 7:07 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of Savanna Drive in Los Alamos.
Sunday, March 13:
INCIDENT — At 7:02 a.m., the Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunken driver near the intersection of Main and Simas streets.
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of Foster Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:39 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 1100 block of Hilltop Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 4600 block of Martin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of Guadalupe Street.
Monday, March 14:
INCIDENT — At 10:07 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an auto burglary near the intersection of Rosemary and East Stowell roads.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of Goodwin Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances involving an alarm call for an open door in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:26 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 400 block of Wellington Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 200 block of Calle Cesar Chavez.
Tuesday, March 15:
INCIDENT — At 1:25 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 3400 block of Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:13 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 3000 block of Lancaster Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., the Sheriff’s Officer received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of Drake Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:39 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 1000 block of Foxenwood Drive.