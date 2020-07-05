Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, June 25:

* Santa Maria Police received 14 reports of fireworks.

Friday, June 26:

INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

*Santa Maria Police received 24 reports of fireworks.

Saturday, June 27

INCIDENT — At 5:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near West El Camino and North Pine streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of Taft Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of Taft Street.

* Santa Maria Police received 43 reports of fireworks.

Sunday, June 28:

INCIDENT — At 1 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Hidden Pines Way.

* Santa Maria Police received 21 reports of fireworks.

Monday, June 29:

INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Rosalind Drive and West McElhaney Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of West Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of East McElhaney Avenue and North Concord avenues.

* Santa Maria Police received 12 reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, June 30:

* Santa Maria Police received 29 reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, July 1:

INCIDENT — At 12:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of West Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Morrison Avenue and South Broadway.

* Santa Maria Police received 24 reports of fireworks.

