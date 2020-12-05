You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Tuesday, Nov. 24:

INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Lucas Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of South Broadway.

Wednesday, Nov. 25:

INCIDENT — At 11:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted homicide near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street.

Thursday, Nov. 26:

INCIDENT — At 3:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and East Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Rancho Verde and North Railroad Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:22 a.m., Jacob Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

ARREST — At 12:27 p.m., Jocelyn Garcia, 19, was arrested in the 900 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

Friday, Nov. 27:

INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

ARREST — At 1:58 a.m., Shantelle Ruiz, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of East Cox Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, and obstruction.

ARREST — At 4:39 a.m., Daquan Funches, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of East Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Raul Torres, 36, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Headquarters, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

ARREST — At 12:42 p.m., Eric Rochlem, 44, was arrested on a federal ATF warrant in the 1600 block of North Oxford Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, illegally importing ammunition and possession of firearms or ammunition as a felon.

Saturday, Nov. 28:

INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2300 block of North Tree Line Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of West Rainer Way.

INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 9:36 p.m., Nicasio Bautista, 39, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and disorderly conduct.

Sunday, Nov. 29:

INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 100 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., Misael Maldonado, 36, was arrested in the 700 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing bodily injury and driving without a license.

ARREST — At 1:02 p.m., Jesus Vivas, 46, was arrested in the 800 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of unlawful sexual penetration and oral copulation, using force.

ARREST — At 6:57 p.m., Fernando Ortega, 57, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

ARREST — At 9:51 p.m., Jose Rivera, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking/violating a temporary restraining order and probation violations.

Tuesday, Dec. 1:

INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of Ruby Court.

INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Cox Lane.

INCIDENT — 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue. 

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of North Mon Chere Lane.

INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue.

ARREST — At 8:40 p.m., Joel McClain was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of continuous child sexual abuse, possession and distribution of child pornography.

ARREST — At 10:14 p.m., Xavier Juarez, 34, was arrested in the 2500 block of Mon Chere Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury.

Wednesday, Dec. 2:

INCIDENT — At 7:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 200 block of Town Center West.

