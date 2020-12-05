Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Tuesday, Nov. 24:

INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Lucas Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of South Broadway.

Wednesday, Nov. 25:

INCIDENT — At 11:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted homicide near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street.

Thursday, Nov. 26:

INCIDENT — At 3:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and East Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Rancho Verde and North Railroad Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:22 a.m., Jacob Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.