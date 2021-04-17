Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 8:

INCIDENT — At 12:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

ARREST — At 1 p.m., Luna Garcia, 23, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation, false imprisonment and failure to appear.

Friday, April 9:

INCIDENT — At 9:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of Felicia Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

ARREST — At 2:08 p.m., Rosalina Velasquez, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of Sunrise Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 6:22 p.m., Fray Olmedo, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of Cabo San Lucas Circle and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence.

ARREST — At 7:51 p.m., Steven Medina, 34, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of College Drive and Hermosa Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and a probation violation.