The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, March 24:
INCIDENT — At 4:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of A Street and La Brea Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1000 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 100 block of East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of West Hermosa Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1400 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Broadway and East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 100 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 10:25 p.m., Alejandro Nunez, 27, was arrested in the 500 block of West Hermosa Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery of serious bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received 10 stolen vehicle reports and 10 located stolen vehicle reports.
Friday, March 25:
INCIDENT — At 5:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of West Alvin and North Railroad avenues.
INCIDENT — At 12:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping near the intersection of East Tabitha Lane and North Carlotti Drive.
INCIDENT — At 3:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Patti Lane and North Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 2700 block of Lorencita Drive.
ARREST — At 2:59 a.m., Jesus Vazquez, 19, was arrested in the 100 block of East Newlove Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing bodily injury.
ARREST — At 12:13 p.m., Luis Cortes, 20, was arrested in the 2500 block of South Curtis Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received six stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, March 26:
INCIDENT — At 12:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 600 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 5:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 4:28 a.m., Jose Leal, 20, was arrested in the 2500 block of Rubel Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of witness intimidation and domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:58 a.m., Mauro Ortiz, 34, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant in the 600 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault.
ARREST — At 5:01 a.m., Xiaoxiong Cai, 30, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 12:23 p.m., Andrew Barrientos, 45, was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Sunday, March 27:
INCIDENT — At 2:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 800 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of prostitution in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1400 block of West Fairway Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of Farnel Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 900 block of Hidden Pines Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1300 block of North Suey Road.
ARREST — At 2:38 a.m., Norberto Cabrera, 38, was arrested in the 800 block of Cornell Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and domestic violence.
ARREST — At 9:35 a.m., Jesus Vazquez, 21, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting causing death or injury.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports.
Monday, March 28:
INCIDENT — At 5:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 300 block of East Roemer Way.
INCIDENT — At 11:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 400 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Jones Street and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street.
ARREST — At 10:05 p.m., Avilino Hernandez, 19, was arrested in the 1700 South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Tuesday, March 29:
INCIDENT — At 12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant at an unlisted address.
INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of Hidden Pines Way and North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Carlotti Drive and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 4 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1600 block of North Gunderson Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1300 block of West Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of West Main Street and South Hanson Way.
ARREST — At 2:07 a.m., Matthew Hill, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Murray Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats, felony assault and obstruction.
ARREST — At 7:59 p.m., Charles Moore, 47, was arrested near the intersection of Bradley Road and Jones Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and obstruction.
Santa Maria Police received seven stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.
Wednesday, March 30:
INCIDENT — At 2:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 100 block of North Concepcion.
INCIDENT — At 8:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1600 block of Via Tropico.
INCIDENT — At 9:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of East Inger Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Stokes Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.