The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, July 22:

INCIDENT — At 10:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Friday, July 23:

INCIDENT — At 12:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2200 block of South Cordoban Lane.

INCIDENT — At 1:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Smith and West Lemon streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Morrison Avenue and South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Main and North Miller streets.

ARREST — At 1:52 a.m., Mario Lopezhernandez, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of North Benwiley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

ARREST — At 2:06 a.m., Joshua Anguiano, 23, was arrested in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:09 a.m., Esteven Flores, 26, was arrested near the intersection of East Main and North Elizabeth streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and participating in a criminal street gang.

ARREST — At 2:21 a.m., Jovanni Partida, 25, was arrested near the intersection of East Main and North Elizabeth streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force and participating in a criminal street gang.

ARREST — At 5:25 a.m., Benjamin Pinon, 28, was arrested near the intersection of Sunset and Benwiley avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, July 24:

INCIDENT — At 2:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle and a pedestrian collision near the intersection of West Alvin Avenue and North Barbara Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of North Suey Road and East Alvin Avenue.

ARREST — At 2:08 a.m., Oscar Maceda, 41, was arrested in the 200 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Sunday, July 25:

INCIDENT — At 5:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South College and East Enos drives.

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of West Sheila Lane.

ARREST — At 3:06 a.m., Osbaldo Oronos-Hernandez, 25, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Alison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 3:12 p.m., Juan Rios, 41, was arrested in the 700 block of West Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 3:39 p.m., Javier Yanez-Castro, 29, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Monday, July 26:

INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of Nipomo Alley.

INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.

ARREST — At 2:19 a.m., Teresa Diaz, 48, was arrested in the 600 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:04 a.m., Dustyn Gualiagardo, 30, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Stokes Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 4:42 p.m., Justin Murray, 49, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Fairway Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Tuesday, July 27:

INCIDENT — At 8:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.

ARREST — At 1:06 a.m., Victor Santos, 27, was arrested in the 300 block of Castillo Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 4:03 p.m., Jesus Piceno, 32, was arrested in the 1900 block of Elmwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrested, and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

ARREST — At 6:46 p.m., Rome Rieger, 33, was arrested in the 1600 block of Jonathan Place and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, trespassing and felony resisting arrest

ARREST — At 7:01 p.m., Daniel Ventura, 25, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.

ARREST — At 11:43 p.m., Samuel Sanchez, 19, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.

Wednesday, July 28:

INCIDENT — At 1:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 300 block of East Roemer Way.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 200 block of West McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of West Knudsen Way.

ARREST — At 2:09 p.m., Anthony Thompson, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of East Roemer and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.