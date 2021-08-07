Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, July 29:
INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 6:45 p.m., Irma Velasco, 42, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Blosser Road and booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape and conspiracy.
ARREST — At 6:50 p.m., Roberto Galeana, 44, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 30:
INCIDENT — At 2:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the northbound lane of the Highway 101 onramp from Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Stowell Road and South College Drive.
ARREST — At 12 a.m., Ali Castillo, 35, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and vandalism.
ARREST — At 9:40 a.m., Celestino Cortes, 26, was arrested in the 300 block of Shirley Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
Saturday, July 31:
INCIDENT — At 12:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Chapel and North Vine streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Main Street and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Miranda Court and North Johnson Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Evelyn Court.
INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of North Ranch Street.
INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of North Ranch Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Park Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, Aug. 1:
INCIDENT — At 12:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Newlove Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Monday, Aug. 2:
INCIDENT — At 8:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of South Thornburg Street and West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 800 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Albert Street and Victoria Place.
ARREST — At 5:07 p.m., Adam Sanchez, 30, was arrested near Telephone Road and Fallen Leaf Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and stalking.
ARREST — At 11:01 p.m., Humberto Gutierrez, 45, was arrested in the 800 block of North Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, Aug. 3:
INCIDENT — At 5:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.
ARREST — At 12:37 a.m., Jose Santos, 19, was arrested in the 2500 block of Rubel Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
— Compiled by Dave Minsky, dminsky@santamariatimes.com