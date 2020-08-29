You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Aug. 20:

INCIDENT — At 5:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of North College Drive and East McElhaney Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Orange and South Pine streets.

Friday, Aug. 21:

INCIDENT — At 12:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of West Damask Court.

ARREST — At 6:09 p.m., Miguel Romero Ramos, 35, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, Aug. 22:

INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Donovan Road.

ARREST — At 9:29 p.m., Silviano Isidro Lagunas, 33, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and vandalism.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 23:

INCIDENT — At 6:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of East Betteravia Road.

ARREST 

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Monday, Aug. 24:

INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

ARREST — At 3:57 a.m., Jesse Gilbert Sanchez, 20, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 700 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and first-degree burglary. 

Tuesday, Aug. 25:

INCIDENT — At 5:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of West Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Wednesday, Aug. 26:

INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of West Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Jaime Loop.

INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.

ARREST — At 1:12 p.m., Raymond Carnell Crandall, 31, was arrested on a Ramey warrant at the Santa Maria Police Department headquarters at 1111 W. Betteravia Road on suspicion of sex with a minor, sodomy, human trafficking, oral copulation, lewd acts with a child, contacting a minor for sex, arranging a meeting with a minor, and failure to register as a sex offender.

