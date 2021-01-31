Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Jan. 21:

INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police receive a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1200 block of North McClelland Street.

Friday, Jan. 22:

INCIDENT — At 6:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of West Agnes Avenue.

ARREST — At 1:06 a.m., Matthew Brown, 36, was arrested in the 1200 block of North McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, non-firearm, and threats.

ARREST — At 11:01 a.m., Shan Sansoucie, 48, of Guadalupe was arrested on a warrant in Pismo Beach and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 6:49 p.m., Jessica Grose, 35, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, witness intimidation and misdemeanor elder abuse.

ARREST — At 11:06 p.m., Leonel Gonzalez-Cortez, 20, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm and threats.

ARREST — At 11:19 p.m., Joseph Torrez, 44, was arrested in the 2800 block of Stardust Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.