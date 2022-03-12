The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, March 3:
INCIDENT — At 2:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Fesler and North Vine streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of Riviera Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and East Roemer Way.
INCIDENT — At 7:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Sonya Lane and South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 500 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Panther Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of West Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1400 block of West Fairway Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of Adelyne Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary near the intersection of South East Avenue and East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 100 block of West Agnes Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 1:15 a.m., Ahmed Nasser, 20, was arrested in the 1900 block of Noreoeste Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jal on suspicion of felony assault.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of stolen vehicles and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Friday, March 4:
INCIDENT — At 11:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1100 block of South Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 900 block of West Knudson Way.
INCIDENT — At 2:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of West Stowell and South Blosser roads.
INCIDENT — At 3:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1500 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision near the intersection of South College Drive and Southside Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 8:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Battles and South Blosser roads.
INCIDENT — At 9:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 800 block of West Church Street.
ARREST — At 11:48 a.m., Jazmine Perez, 27, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of stolen vehicles and four located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, March 5:
INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Blosser and West Battles roads.
INCIDENT — At 12:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Sonya Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Bradley Road and East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1200 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1900 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of F Street and West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of West Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of East Del Norte.
ARREST — At 4:56 a.m., Antonio Morales, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of West Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault.
ARREST — At 2 p.m., Eric Lundquist, 49, was arrested in the 600 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and violating a court order.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of stolen vehicles.
Sunday, March 6:
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1400 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 3:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 500 block of South School Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 400 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 11:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of North Benwiley Avenue and West Main Street.
ARREST — At 4:26 p.m., Timothy Ezpinoza, 47, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:30 p.m., Rodolfo Santiago, 41, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Alison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, threats, child cruelty, possession of a controlled substance and firearm charges.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and four located stolen vehicle reports.
Monday, March 7:
INCIDENT — At 12:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Stowell Road and South Speed Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of East Orchard Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Concepcion Avenue and East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of West Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of North Lucas Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 3800 block of Angeles Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle-break-in in the 1200 block of Nova Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 800 block of West Blanche Court.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and one located stolen vehicle report.
Tuesday, March 8:
INCIDENT — At 5:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 200 block of West Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of West Stowell and South Blosser roads.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of stolen vehicles and four located stolen vehicle reports.
Wednesday, March 9:
INCIDENT — At 1:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of East Main and North Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:4 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Grant Street.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and one located stolen vehicle report.