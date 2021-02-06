Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Jan. 28:

ARREST — At 2:21 p.m., Kevin Guevara, 24, was placed under arrest on a warrant at the Santa Maria Superior Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, attempting to escape with force and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 11:36 p.m., Krys Carminati, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Black Road and Tanglewood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death.

Friday, Jan. 29:

INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.

Saturday, Jan. 30:

INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of East Columbia Drive and South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.

INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of South Haslam Drive.