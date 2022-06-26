The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, June 16:
INCIDENT — At 2:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit near the intersection of North Broadway and East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Railroad Avenue and West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1200 block of Sandstone Lane.
INCIDENT — At 1:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 11:28 p.m., Denesio Romero, 25, was arrested near Pullman Avenue and Canal Street, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, child cruelty, illegally carrying a loaded gun, threats and burglary.
Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.
Friday, June 17:
INCIDENT — At 5:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1300 block of West Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 500 block of Blosser Road.
ARREST — At 10:59 p.m., Luis Gil, 24, was arrested in the 600 block of West Fesler Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of robbery, vehicle theft, violating a court order and domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, June 18:
INCIDENT — At 12:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling near the intersection of South Depot Street and West Sonya Lane.
INCIDENT — At 1:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 200 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of Country Club Village Drive and West McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with a injury in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1800 block of River Ranch Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of East Battles Road and South Broadway.
ARREST — At 2:16 a.m., Luis Guerrero, 24, was arrested near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Depot Street, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of DUI resulting in bodily injury and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 9:47 p.m., Margarito Cruz-Ventura, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 1700 block of South Bradley Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Sunday, June 19:
INCIDENT — At 3:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan and North Suey roads.
INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant arrest in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received one stolen vehicle report and four located stolen vehicle reports, along with 29 reports of fireworks.
Monday, June 20:
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports, along with six reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, June 21:
INCIDENT — At 1:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson near the intersection of Bull Canyon Road and North Panther Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 400 block of West Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Cox Lane and North Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Elm Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received seven stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports, along with five reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, June 22:
INCIDENT — At 4:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant arrest in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 800 block of Raaberg Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Oakley Avenue and West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 300 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 400 block of West Agnes Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.