Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, May 28:

INCIDENT — At 3:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report for a person brandishing a weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report for a stabbing in the 800 block of West Cook Street.

Friday, May 29:

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of West Alvin Avenue and North Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:53 p..m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane.

ARREST — At 8:40 p.m., Jose R. Garcia, 43, was arrested in the 800 block of West Foster Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and great bodily injury, non-firearm; harm to an elderly or dependent person; and felony evasion.

Saturday, May 30:

INCIDENT — At 1:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of Pepperwood Place and East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of North Blosser Road and West Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue.

ARREST — At 1:37 a.m., Stacey Z. Ortiz, 30, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Sunday, May 31:

INCIDENT — At 1:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Park Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of East Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of Nartatez Court.

ARREST — At 4:41 p.m., Felipe D. Ortiza, 35, was arrested in the area of Dejoy Street and Harding Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony evading.

Monday, June 1:

INCIDENT — At 11:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

Tuesday, June 2:

INCIDENT — At 7:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report for shots heard in the area of East Church Street and South Elizabeth Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Fesler Street and North Mary Drive.

ARREST — At 1:38 p.m., William A. Salinas, 19, was arrested in the 800 block of Rimes Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, committing a felony while on bail and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Wednesday, June 3:

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Donovan and North Blosser roads.

