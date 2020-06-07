Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, May 28:

INCIDENT — At 3:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report for a person brandishing a weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report for a stabbing in the 800 block of West Cook Street.

Friday, May 29:

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of West Alvin Avenue and North Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:53 p..m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane.