Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 3:

INCIDENT — At 5:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Thornburg and West Main streets.

INCIDENT — At 6:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 9:36 a.m., Juventino Najera, 26, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and willful cruelty to a child.

ARREST — At 1:38 p.m., Jeannette Almanza, 34, of Santa Maria was arrested at the County Jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, on a probation detainer and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, grand theft, identity theft and probation violations.

Friday, Dec. 4:

INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Santa Maria Way and Sunrise Drive.

INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of Syracuse Lane.