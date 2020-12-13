Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Dec. 3:
INCIDENT — At 5:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Thornburg and West Main streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 9:36 a.m., Juventino Najera, 26, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and willful cruelty to a child.
ARREST — At 1:38 p.m., Jeannette Almanza, 34, of Santa Maria was arrested at the County Jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, on a probation detainer and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, grand theft, identity theft and probation violations.
Friday, Dec. 4:
INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Santa Maria Way and Sunrise Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of Syracuse Lane.
ARREST — At 12:20 a.m., Julio Tadeolopez, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Lemon and Thornburg streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI resulting in bodily injury and hit-and-run with property damage.
Saturday, Dec. 5:
INCIDENT — At 2:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit near the intersection of North McClelland and East Williams streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North College Drive and East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 12:10 a.m., Andrew Chamberlain, 26, was arrested in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:53 a.m., Clarissa Ortiz, 35, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 300 block of West Montecito Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, resisting an officer with additional force.
Sunday, Dec. 6:
INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1400 block of North Concord Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Florencio Solano-Ortiz, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of West Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 11:57 p.m., Dietmar Anielski, 56, was arrested in the 800 block of West Donovand Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of domestic violence.
Monday, Dec. 7:
INCIDENT — At 12:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking near the intersection of North Elizabeth and East Main streets.
Tuesday, Dec. 8:
INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street.
ARREST — At 7:09 p.m., Jose Meza, 51, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Department station, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and probation violations.
ARREST — At 7:20 p.m., Scott Daley, 30, was arrested near Santa Maria Way and Highway 101 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 7:54 p.m., Lucio Lopez, 61, was arrested in the 200 block of Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, vandalism and battery on a first responder.
Wednesday, Dec. 9:
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1000 block of North Dejoy Street.
ARREST — At 1:31 a.m., Gabriel Zepeda, 44, was arrested in the 1400 block of West Via Rosa and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
ARREST — At 1:44 a.m., Francisco Alaman, 30, was arrested in the 500 block of East El Nido Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and cruelty to a child, with possible injury or death.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.