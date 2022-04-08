The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, March 31:
INCIDENT — At 1:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 100 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 100 block of East El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of South Palisade Drive.
ARREST — At 2:28 p.m., Mariano Borjas, 31, was arrested near the intersection of Sheila Lane and Lincoln Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.
Friday, April 1:
INCIDENT — At 3:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of South Palisade Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 200 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 500 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 200 block of East Creston Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1600 block of North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1400 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 6:39 p.m., Miguel Cardona, 25, was arrested at Santa Maria Superior Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, April 2:
INCIDENT — At 12:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Jones Street and Marian Drive.
INCIDENT — At 1:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 100 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1300 block of East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of North Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1100 block of North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 400 block of South Concepcion Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 3:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 4:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 500 block of South Palisade Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2500 block of South Logan Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 600 block of South Pine Street.
ARREST — At 4:09 a.m., Eric Agustin-Reyes, 26, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of witness intimidation and violating a court order.
ARREST — At 7:07 p.m., Freddy Teodoro, 26, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of South Russell Avenue and West Church Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, driving without a license and child cruelty.
ARREST — At 9:40 p.m., Emily Bertolina, 37, was arrested in the 100 block of Town Center East and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
ARREST — At 9:48 p.m., Amanda Person, 39, was arrested on a warrant in the 2400 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, theft and a probation violation.
Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Sunday, April 3:
INCIDENT — At 1:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of East McNeil Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 300 block of Town Center West.
INCIDENT — At 10:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 500 block of South Palisade Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 300 block of East Sunset Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Depot and West Cook streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of shots heard near the intersection of South Western and West Morrison avenues.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an unoccupied dwelling in the 600 block of East Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 2:48 a.m. Celerino Ramirez, 59 was arrested in the 200 block of West Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 7:43 p.m., Celia Martinez, 29, was arrested in the 300 block of West Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports.
Monday, April 4:
INCIDENT — At 7:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2600 block of Rubel Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Mill and North McClelland streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Linda Drive and East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Vine and East Fesler streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 600 block of South Thornburg Street.
Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.
Tuesday, April 5:
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 100 block of Palm Court.
ARREST — At 7:40 p.m., Shaun Smith, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of West Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats, false impersonation and theft.
ARREST — At 11:24 p.m., Alejandro Ventura-Hernandez, 46, was arrested in the 800 block of North Barbara Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received one stolen vehicle report and five located stolen vehicle reports.
Wednesday, April 6:
INCIDENT — At 4:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 2100 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1900 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death near West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of West McElhaney Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1300 block of West Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 600 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 600 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1000 block of West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1800 block of North Vine Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 3:53 p.m., Stephanie Casteneda, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of West Battles Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, and illegal possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
ARREST — At 8:43 p.m., Michael Matthews, 66, was arrested in the 1100 block of North College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape by force.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.