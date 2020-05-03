Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 23:

INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Preisker Lane and Hidden Pines Way.

ARREST — At 3:41 a.m., Russell Miller, 32, was arrested in the area of McCoy Lane and Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury.

Friday, April 24:

INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of South Blosser and West Battles roads.

INCIDENT — At 10:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.

INCIDENT — At 22:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of East Stacy Anne Terrace and South Payton Way.

Saturday, April 25: