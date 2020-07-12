Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Tuesday, June 30:
ARREST — At 3:01 p.m., Jennifer Ramirez, 25, was arrested in the area of Hanson Way and West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; exhibiting a deadly weapon, non-firearm; battery; and warrants.
Wednesday, July 1:
ARREST — At 12:06 a.m., Lizbeth Cardenas, 40, was arrested in the area of Main Street and Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; exhibiting a deadly weapon, non-firearm; obstruction; and battery.
Thursday, July 2:
INCIDENT — At 9:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South School Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
* Santa Maria Police received 51 reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 3:
INCIDENT — At 6:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 800 block of West Della Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Alvin Avenue and North Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 5:26 p.m., Dinah Ramirez, 20, was arrested in the 100 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury.
* Santa Maria Police received 93 reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 4:
The July 4, 2020, Santa Maria Police Daily Summary Report was not provided.
ARREST — At 6:17 p.m., Elias Quintanilla, 28, was arrested in the 500 block of West Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, assault while in possession of a firearm, kidnapping, false imprisonment and a probation violation.
Sunday, July 5:
INCIDENT — At 2:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
* Santa Maria Police received 57 reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 6:
INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — Javier Morello, 19, was arrested in the area of El Camino Street and Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and a gang enhancement.
ARREST — Alex Garza, 22, was arrested in the area of Philbric and Betteravia roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury and driving on a suspended license.
* Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 7:
INCIDENT — At 8:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of North Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 3:33 a.m., Brandon Perez, 18, was arrested in the 1100 block of South Russel Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and disorderly conduct.
ARREST — At 6:36 p.m., Noah Williams, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, July 8:
INCIDENT — At 11:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Alvin Avenue and North Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of North Western Avenue and West Main Street.
* Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.
