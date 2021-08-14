Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Aug. 5:

INCIDENT — At 12:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of North Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of East Jacob Lane.

INCIDENT — At 12:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 100 block of North Mary Drive.

INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of Mahoney and Black roads.

INCIDENT — At 4:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 8:48 a.m., Angelina Castellanos, 20, was arrested on a warrant in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with force and burglary.

ARREST — At 11:14 p.m., Jimmy Sanchez, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, threats and probation violations.

Friday, Aug. 6:

INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of East Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 2800 block of Santa Maria Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of South Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Mill Street.

ARREST — At 7:01 p.m., Daniel Lopez, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Saturday, Aug. 7:

INCIDENT — At 6:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an aggravated trespassing in the 700 block of East Vickie Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Williams Street.

ARREST — At 3:33 a.m., Jonathan Hayes, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 1200 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and probation violations.

ARREST — At 7:13 p.m., Bernabee Flores, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 8.

INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Cool Street and South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT— At 3:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of East Jones Street.

ARREST — At 6:34 p.m., Bennett Patterson, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Monday, Aug. 9:

INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 2300 block of Carrasco Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of Cooley Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an aggravated trespassing in the 1000 block of West Lee Drive.

Tuesday, Aug. 10:

ARREST — At 12:40 a.m., Crisanto Hernandez, 26, was arrested in the 700 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Wednesday, Aug. 11:

INCIDENT — At 10:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of East Meehan Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of South Ranch Street.

ARREST — At 2:04 a.m., Feliciano Ezpinoza-Mendez, 53, was arrested near the intersection of Broadway and Main Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury.

ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Bryan McDermand-Wyland, 19, was arrested in the 100 block of Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, threats, brandishing a firearm, witness intimidation, possessing a stolen vehicle, illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft and false identification.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.