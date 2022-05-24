The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, May 12:
INCIDENT — At 3:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant in the 300 block of East Inger Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 500 block of South Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Tunnel Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 9:46 p.m., Daniel Alexander, 40, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Nicholson Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of arson of forest land.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports.
Friday, May 13:
INCIDENT — At 6:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of Black and West Betteravia roads.
INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Blosser Road and Skyway Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant with a citation in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.
ARREST — At 1:34 p.m., Thomas Moreno, 23, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism exceeding $10,000.
ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Jimmy Sanchez, 26, was arrested in the 2100 bock of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 5:36 p.m., Juan Flores, 19, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and eight located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, May 14:
INCIDENT — At 6:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 1200 block of North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant near the intersection of South Lincoln Street and West Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Taft Street.
ARREST — At 8:26 a.m., Martin Maldonado, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault and a probation violation.
Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Sunday, May 15:
INCIDENT — At 2:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 2300 block of Professional Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 12:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1100 block of East Creston Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Timsbury Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking near the intersection of West Sonya Lane and South Biscayne Street.
ARREST — At 4:37 a.m., Abraham Ponce, 22, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in public, concealing a gun in a vehicle and threats.
ARREST — At 5:31 p.m., Omar Fernandez-Alvarez, 25, was arrested in the 300 block of South Western Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and felony obstruction.
ARREST — At 7:57 p.m., Jeremy Cassaro, 35, was arrested in the 1000 block of Wildwood Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in public, possessing a firearm as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing ammunition and drug charges.
Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and six located stolen vehicle reports; and three reports of fireworks.
Monday, May 16:
INCIDENT — At 5:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Panther and East Alcala drives.
INCIDENT — At 6:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Cox Lane and North Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the 2300 block of North Juleston Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 1100 block of South Russell Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports; and four reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, May 17:
INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 2 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1600 block of North Oxford Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 100 block of West Camino Colegio.
INCIDENT — At 5:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of West Enos Drive and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Superior Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of Hidden Pines Way and North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of South Superior Court.
INCIDENT — At 11:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Stowell Road.
ARREST — At 1:36 a.m., Rafael Esqueda, 31, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony battery, DUI and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 11:21 p.m., Andres Galvez, 31, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received seven stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Wednesday, May 18:
INCIDENT — At 2:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of prostitution in the 100 block of East Orchard Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Crossroads lane and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 900 block of West Jewel Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of South Pine Street.
Santa Maria Police received two located stolen vehicle reports and seven reports of fireworks.