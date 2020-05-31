Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

INCIDENT — At 12:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 2500 block of South Santa Rosa Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Vine Street.

ARREST — At 9:07 p.m., Fernando Angel Ortega, 56, was arrested in the 2500 block of Santa Rosa Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, using a person as a shield, damage to a wireless communications device and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of South Pine Street.

Sunday, May 24:

INCIDENT — At 3:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Borges Drive.

ARREST — At 4:29 a.m., Yovani Francisco Santiago, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.