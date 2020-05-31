Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

{{featured_button_text}}

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, May 22:

INCIDENT — At 5:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Carlotti and East Murray drives.

INCIDENT — At 11:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Paden Street and North Carlotti Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Miller and East Monroe streets.

Saturday, May 23:

INCIDENT — At 12:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 2500 block of South Santa Rosa Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Vine Street.

ARREST — At 9:07 p.m., Fernando Angel Ortega, 56, was arrested in the 2500 block of Santa Rosa Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, using a person as a shield, damage to a wireless communications device and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of South Pine Street.

Sunday, May 24:

INCIDENT — At 3:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Borges Drive.

ARREST — At 4:29 a.m., Yovani Francisco Santiago, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

INCIDENT — At 12:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of West Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Lesley Court.

INCIDENT — At 1:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of West Agnes Avenue.

ARREST — At 2:57 p.m., Miguel Autum West, 35, was arrested in the 800 block of West Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.

Monday, May 25:

INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Newlove Drive.

Tuesday, May 26:

INCIDENT — At 9:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Manzanita Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the are of South Concepcion Avenue and East Mariposa Way.

INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of North Gunderson lane.

Wednesday, May 27:

INCIDENT — At 8:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 800 block of South Smith Street.

ARREST — At 1:58 p.m., Mario Medina, 19, was arrested in the 500 block of West Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felonies including evading a police officer with disregard for safety, resisting arrest with additional force, second-degree burglary, possession and transportation of controlled substances and a probation violation.

INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Santa maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News