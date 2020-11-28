You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Nov. 19:

INCIDENT — At 7:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 400 block of East Cook Street.

Friday, Nov. 20:

INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.

ARREST — At 12:20 a.m., Mario Hernandez-Olivio, 34, was arrested in the 400 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

ARREST — At 9:47 p.m., Claudio Garcia, 37, was arrested near the intersection of Westgate Road and Via Rosa and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.

Saturday, Nov. 21:

INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2600 block of South Del Sur.

ARREST — At 12:12 a.m., Alberto Munguia, 29, was arrested in the 500 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

ARREST — At 9:11 a.m., Cayce Rocco, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of West McElhaney Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

Sunday, Nov. 22:

INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of East Bello Road.

Monday, Nov. 23:

INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire in the 700 block of Blue Ridge Drive.

