Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, May 7:
INCIDENT — At 1:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of Winston Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of West Orchard and North Thornburg streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 9:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of West Arbolitos Court.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 4:29 a.m., Marcos Alcala, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and felony vandalism.
ARREST — At 4:30 a.m., Alexis Fournier, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; carrying a switchblade; battery; and a bench warrant.
Friday, May 8:
INCIDENT — At 12:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of shots heard in the 400 block of Chaparral Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of a kidnapping in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of a stabbing in the area of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.
Saturday, May 9:
INCIDENT — At 11:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
Sunday, May 10:
INCIDENT — At 4:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
Monday, May 11:
INCIDENT — At 11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.
Tuesday, May 12:
INCIDENT — At 8:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Seaward Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
Wednesday, May 13:
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received to a call of shots heard in the area of South Speed Street and Palm Court Drive.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.