The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, May 5:
INCIDENT — At 2:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 1200 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:34 p.m., David Ledesma, 30, was arrested in the 500 block of West Taylor Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery.
Santa Maria Police received six stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Friday, May 6:
INCIDENT — At 7:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an unoccupied dwelling in the 3000 block of Industrial Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 2200 block of North Signal Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1300 block of Ronald Place.
ARREST — At 12:33 a.m., Cassandra Ramos, 21, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Broadway and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault and child cruelty.
ARREST — At 5:39 p.m., Dalton Roulet, 32, was arrested on a warrant in Las Vegas and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of robbery and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 11:31 p .m., Fernando Arcila, 28, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Broadway and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault and attempted murder.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, May 7:
INCIDENT — At 2:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 800 block of South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 600 block of West Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 100 block of West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant in the 500 block of East Taft Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1000 block of East McNeil Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Street.
ARREST — At 7:40 p.m., Arcenio Luna, 37, was arrested in the 700 block of East Meehan Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:34 p.m., Jose Hidalgo, 47, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of oral copulation involving a minor and child molestation.
Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Sunday, May 8:
INCIDENT — At 1:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a dispatched ambulance near the intersection of South Miller Street and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Church and South Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 1:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant with an arrest near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Broadway and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Lincol Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received six stolen vehicle reports and six located stolen vehicle reports.
Monday, May 9:
INCIDENT — At 1:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Russell Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:17 p.m., Savanna Marquez, 28, was arrested in the 2000 block of Lily Lane and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Tuesday, May 10:
INCIDENT — At 5:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an unoccupied dwelling in the 400 block of West El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1000 block of South Hanson Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant in the 1000 block of South Hanson Way.
INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant with an arrest in the 400 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of North Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 2100 block of North Via Visalia.
INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of South Smith Street.
ARREST — At 3:04 a.m., Andre De La Rosa, 30, was arrested in the 1300 block of Yale Place and booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony assault, vandalism and probation violations.
ARREST — At 3:11 p.m., Tudor Ortiz, 26, was arrested on a warrant in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received seven stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports.
Wednesday, May 11:
INCIDENT — At 10:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant in the 100 block of West Jones Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Sierra Madre Avenue and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 100 block of North Mary Drive.
ARREST — At 12:22 a.m., Kenneth Guess, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury resulting in traumatic condition and obstruction.
Santa Maria Police received seven stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.