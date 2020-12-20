Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 10:

INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 700 block of East La Gracia.

Saturday, Dec. 12:

INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 300 block of East Monroe Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into the air in the 1700 block of South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 9:46 a.m., Alberto Venegas, 23, was arrested in the 200 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and probation violations.

Sunday, Dec. 13:

ARREST — At 1:46 p.m., Faith Rey, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; elder abuse and contempt of court.