Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, March 4:

INCIDENT — At 7:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of West Taft Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Mary Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., Justin Randolph, 39, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

Friday, March 5:

INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received two reports of a stabbing in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Harding Avenue.

ARREST — At 11:02 p.m., Rupert Gil, 18, was arrested near the intersection of Fesler and Miller streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; conspiracy; participation in a criminal street gang; and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.