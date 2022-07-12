The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, June 26:
INCIDENT — A 1995 Scamp camping trailer reportedly was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 400 block of Riverview Drive in Buellton sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. June 26.
INCIDENT — A burgundy 1995 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen off the street near the 100 block of Karen Place in Buellton sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. June 26.
Tuesday, June 28:
INCIDENT — Following a report of someone lying beside the roadway in the Flats area of Highway 246 in Buellton at 4:10 p.m., deputies responded and found a man who told them he’d fallen and lost consciousness due to dehydration.
He was checked by medics and transported to his home.
Wednesday, June 29:
INCIDENT — A man who had been reported missing in Sunnyvale was found just before 9:30 a.m. at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
He was released on his own recognizance, and the Sunnyvale Police Department was notified.
Thursday, June 30:
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8:20 p.m. for an uncooperative woman at the security guards’ bench, where they found the allegedly intoxicated individual who was refusing to leave and reportedly struck one of the security guards.
After taking statements and reviewing security camera footage, deputies cited the woman for suspicion of battery and refusing to leave a business when asked, and she was subsequently released to her husband at their Buellton residence.
Friday, July 1:
INCIDENT — A wallet found by the Solvang Library staff was turned in at the Solvang sheriff’s substation and placed in a locker for safekeeping.
INCIDENT — Following up on a report of a vehicle striking a parked car, deputies responded to the intersection of Oak and Acorn streets in Solvang and contacted the driver, who submitted to field sobriety tests that indicated she was impaired.
Two evidentiary breath tests showed a blood alcohol level of more than 0.08%, so she was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and released to her brother.
Saturday, July 2:
ARREST — After a vehicle nearly collided head-on with another at 12:55 a.m. in the 300 block of the Avenue of Flags in Buellton, deputies stopped the driver and conducted breath tests that showed a blood alcohol content of 0.15%.
The man, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and was booked into Lompoc Jail.
His vehicle was left in a nearby parking lot.