The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Dec. 26:
ARREST — After a woman allegedly pushed another patron about 8 p.m. at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, undercover officers detained the woman, who at first refused to identify herself.
The patron who was pushed signed a citizen’s arrest form, and the woman subsequently identified as Carina Mireya Garcia was booked on suspicion of battery and resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer.
Monday, Dec. 27:
INCIDENT — A 2007 Chevrolet flatbed truck loaded with pest control equipment that was reported stolen about 8:30 a.m. from Second Street in Buellton was later recovered in Ventura and returned to the owner.
Friday, Dec. 31:
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped an unregistered vehicle at Highway 246 and Meadowlark Road in Santa Ynez about 11:35 a.m. and found the driver was allegedly in possession of 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance and was released at the scene.
Saturday, Jan. 1:
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort just after 3 a.m. for someone reportedly spitting on a casino bus driver.
The driver alleged Nedzmedin Prepoli had pushed her twice and spat on her twice, and she signed a citizen’s arrest form. A witness allegedly corroborated the driver’s statement.
Prepoli was arrested on suspicion of battery and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — Chumash Casino Resort security guards allegedly saw a man using narcotics in a casino bathroom and summoned deputies, who searched Robert Michael Garcia and allegedly found usable amounts of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.
Deputies also allegedly determined Garcia was under the influence of meth, so he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and being under the influence of a controlled substance and was transported to County Jail.
Sunday, Jan. 2:
ARREST — When deputies stopped an unregistered vehicle at Highway 246 and Nykobing Road in Buellton about 2:15 p.m., they found two $50,000 misdemeanor warrants had been issued for the arrest of passenger Ernesto Alonzo Alvarez.
He was subsequently arrested and booked into Lompoc Jail.
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort at 5:20 p.m. for a woman who was allegedly refusing to leave the premises.
Kelly Lipp allegedly displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and an evaluation allegedly determined she was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant as well as a depressant.
Lipp refused to provide a urine sample, so she was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was booked at County Jail.
Monday, Jan. 3:
ARREST — Chumash Casino Resort staff told a sheriff’s sergeant a felony arrest warrant had been issued for a man inside the casino.
Deputies confirmed a $50,000 felony warrant as well as a $20,000 warrant had been issued for the arrest of Michael Imamura.
A search incident to his arrest allegedly turned up 6.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Imamura was arrested on the warrants and on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and was booked at County Jail. His vehicle was towed away.
INCIDENT — After a vehicle was stopped for having a missing license plate just after 8 p.m. at Edison Street and Sanja Cota Avenue in Santa Ynez, deputies discovered the driver was allegedly violating a domestic violence criminal protective order by being in contact with the protected person, who was his passenger.
It was unclear if the man was arrested or cited and released at the scene.
INCIDENT — A man who was stopped for a traffic violation about 10:30 p.m. at Mission Drive and Atterdag Road in Solvang allegedly displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
A drug recognition expert exam was conducted and determined that while he was under the influence, he was not impaired, so he was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was released.
Tuesday, Jan. 4:
INCIDENT — A woman in the 100 block of Rancho Alisal Road reported someone had withdrawn $3,000 from her bank account without her consent, committing a theft by fraudulent or altered access card.
Thursday, Jan. 6:
INCIDENT — A resident in the 200 block of Dairyland Road in Buellton reported someone stole the catalytic converter from his 2004 Honda Civic parked across the street from his residence sometime between 10 p.m. the night before and 11:45 a.m. that day.
The resident reportedly did not see or hear anything unusual during that time, and there was no surveillance footage of the crime.
INCIDENT — When a vehicle was observed swerving, straddling and unable to maintain lanes and making an unsafe turn at Highway 246 and Meadowvale Road in Santa Ynez just after 8 p.m., deputies suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and stopped the vehicle.
Field sobriety tests determined the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs; however, because of an overwhelming odor of gasoline coming from landscaping power tools, deputies believed the driver was suffering the effects of gasoline exposure.
Although the man planned to continue driving to Reseda, deputies determined the vehicle did not have working taillights or brake lights and was unsafe to operate, so it was towed away to be stored.
Deputies gave the man a ride to the Chumash Casino Resort to wait for his brother to arrive from Los Angeles and give him a ride home.
ARREST — Deputies patrolling the parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort just after 8 p.m. spotted a woman seated behind the wheel of a white Acura showed signs of being a narcotics user.
During a search, Yolanda Plascencia was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and a useable amount of suspected methamphetamine, and deputies discovered a misdemeanor warrant had been issued for her arrest for failure to appear in court and for trespassing on railroad property and interfering with the safe operation of a train.
Deputies contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, who said she had been allowed to borrow the car to attend medical appointments but had since refused to return it.
However, the owner did not wish to report it stolen or press charges but asked that the car be secured in the parking structure for him to pick up.
Plascencia was arrested on the warrants and on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was booked at County Jail.
ARREST — About 9:20 p.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle with no headlights headed westbound in the 100 block of Highway 246 in Buellton and made a traffic stop in the Sideways Inn parking lot.
Driver Rolando GonzalezTurcios was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.19%.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and booked at County Jail.
Friday, Jan. 7:
INCIDENT — A deputy was called to the Nielsen’s Market parking lot on Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang about 11:30 a.m. on a report of a family with two children panhandling and causing a traffic problem.
The deputy found a husband and wife with a child in a stroller and another small child on the sidewalk near the parking lot entrance.
Because they were Romanian, they spoke little English, but the deputy was able to ascertain they were from Sacramento and had come to Solvang to beg for money.
However, they did not want any assistance with housing, shelter or food and drove away in a gray Toyota van.
Saturday, Jan. 8:
INCIDENT — Just after noon, someone called a deputy to Alamo Pintado Road and Mission Drive out of concern for a child who was with two adults that were panhandling.
The same deputy who encountered the Romanian panhandlers the day before arrived to find a 23-year-old Romanian man standing in the median with his 7-month-old son in a stroller and holding a sign begging for money.
Because the man spoke limited English, the deputy talked to his 23-year-old wife and found they had spent the night before in a hotel in Los Angeles, then came to Solvang to beg for money.
This family was associated with a black Volkswagen van.
The deputy informed them of resources to help them that were accessible on the internet and their smartphones, and he subsequently reported them to Child Welfare Services.