The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Wednesday, Nov. 2:
ARREST — A Santa Ynez resident was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. after he was allegedly found in possession of loaded firearms, including one allegedly stolen from the victim of alleged domestic violence that took place in April 2020.
Jason Loren Birdwell was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, domestic violence and theft of a firearm.
A Lompoc-based deputy was contacted the day before by the alleged victim of domestic violence and was able to collect evidence of multiple felonies from the victim, including an audio recording of the alleged domestic violence incident, and the theft of the victim’s Kimber 1911 semiautomatic handgun.
Conducting a criminal background check, the deputy found Birdwell was on felony probation in Los Angeles, which was confirmed by his probation officer, and learned his new address, vehicle, place of employment.
The deputy coordinated a probation search of Birdwell’s residence on Baseline Avenue, and a deputy headed there about 10:05 a.m. and spotted Birdwell driving the truck the first deputy had identified.
Birdwell was stopped and detained while the probation search was conducted on his vehicle and residence, which allegedly turned up the stolen Kimber, a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun, a Ruger .22-caliber rifle and a 10-gauge pump-action shotgun, none of which were registered to the suspect.
Birdwell claimed he had received the firearms secondhand from other individuals for use on the wildlife on the property where he was living.
Sunday, Nov. 6:
INCIDENT — A man and woman from Buellton were cited for possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and traffic violations about 9:10 p.m. at the USA Gas station.
The woman’s car was also towed away for having registration that expired in February 2020.
Monday, Nov. 7:
INCIDENT — A man who had been banned from the Chumash Casino Resort since 2016 returned and was cited for trespassing about 2:30 p.m. and was escorted from the property.
Tuesday, Nov. 8:
ARREST — After deputies spotted a vehicle without working taillights about 12:20 a.m., they stopped it at Thumbelina Drive in Buellton and found the driver exhibiting symptoms of intoxication.
James Cusin allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol, so deputies conducted field sobriety tests they said showed he was intoxicated, but he requested testing via a blood draw, which was conducted at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Cusin was subsequently booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at Lompoc Jail, and his vehicle was towed away.
Wednesday, Nov. 9:
ARREST — After stopping a vehicle with expired registration about 11:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Mission Drive in Solvang, a deputy spotted a handgun, which turned out to be loaded and unregistered, in the rear pocket of the passenger’s seat.
Driver Jason Brous was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of an unregistered firearm and was booked into County Jail.
Thursday, Nov. 10:
INCIDENT — A silver cross on a necklace found near Mission Drive and Atterdag Road in Solvang and was turned in about 2:20 p.m. and booked into the Sheriff’s Substation property room for safekeeping.
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for a suspect and a vehicle believed involved in the theft of miscellaneous items from a house in the 500 block of Farmland Drive in Buellton.
The resident discovered an open sliding door and the house ransacked about 6:35 p.m.
During interviews with neighbors, deputies collected surveillance footage of the suspect and vehicle.
ARREST — About 12:20 a.m., deputies stopped a Toyota Rav4 for making an unsafe turn without signaling at Fourth Street and Mission Drive in Solvang and allegedly found the driver exhibiting signs of impairment.
Deputies conducted field sobriety tests but driver Stephen Christopher Mulry, who was on court-ordered probation for driving under the influence, refused a preliminary alcohol screening, although his probation required chemical testing.
Mulry was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, then decided to provide a breath sample, which allegedly yielding blood alcohol levels of 0.18% and 0.17%.
He was booked into County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and driving under the influence while on probation for DUI.
Deputies said this was his second alleged DUI in 10 years and his third overall.
Friday, Nov. 11:
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the Sideways Inn in Buellton about 1:40 a.m. for a domestic disturbance, and the reporting party said she and a man got into a verbal argument and he left, taking her rental car. Both had allegedly been drinking.
The man was also the restrained party in a no molesting, annoying, threatening or harassing order.
A deputy located the man and the vehicle at the Conserve gas station and attempted to conduct field sobriety tests on the man, who allegedly became belligerent and refused to complete the tests.
A warrant was issued for a blood test, and blood was drawn by AMR personnel. A report was also taken on the alleged violation of the no-MATH order and will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.