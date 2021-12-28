The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, Dec. 20:
ARREST — A Chumash Casino Resort employee from Lompoc whose vehicle containing personal items was recently stolen noticed just before 7 p.m. that her phone was attempting to connect to the Bluetooth of her stolen Beat headphones.
She located Catrell Demitrius Smith, the person allegedly trying to make the connection, who was contacted by casino security officers who said he was in possession of the headphones, which he claimed to have purchased from a friend of a friend.
Deputies arrived and found Smith allegedly in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine. They also discovered eight warrants had been issued for his arrest.
He was also allegedly in possession of a GoPro backpack, two GoPro cameras and various GoPro accessories for which he had no proof of ownership and claimed most of them were gifts.
Smith was arrested on the warrants and suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and was booked at County Jail.
The headphones were returned to the owner and the GoPro items were booked under observation.
Tuesday, Dec. 21:
ARREST — After a vehicle was stopped for having only one license plate light at Highway 246 and Sienna Way in Santa Ynez at 1:50 a.m., deputies discovered a warrant had been issued in Santa Barbara for the arrest of the driver, Zachary Jared Trager.
They also found he was restricted from having contact with his passenger by a served protective order, so Trager was arrested and booked at County Jail for the warrants and suspicion of violating a court order.
However, deputies also allegedly discovered the passenger had a bag of methamphetamine and a used meth pipe in her purse, and a records check showed the registration for the vehicle, which belonged to her, had expired in April, although it displayed a 2022 tag.
She allegedly admitted she had used the tag from her other vehicle to avoid paying the registration fees. It’s unclear if she was arrested or cited for the violations and released.
Wednesday, Dec. 22:
ARREST — A suspected theft from the Chumash Museum under construction in Santa Ynez just before 9 a.m. turned out to be unfounded, but the license plate number of a vehicle suspected of being involved had been sent to undercover officers at the Chumash Casino Resort, who later reported locating it there in the parking structure.
Deputies contacted two people with the vehicle, including Andrew Williams, who insisted his name was “Drew” and not Andrew. However, deputies subsequently determined he allegedly lied about his name and multiple warrants for his arrest had been issued in Santa Barbara County and other counties.
The other person showed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance and allegedly admitted to possessing drugs, which led deputies to allegedly discover methamphetamine in her purse.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up additional drugs, drug paraphernalia and a replica firearm.
Meanwhile, Johnny Lopez, who had arrived in the same vehicle, was detained by security guards for allegedly trying to use a friend’s ID to enter the casino and was delivered to deputies.
Lopez was allegedly found to have two small bags of methamphetamine and heroin in his pants pocket, and he claimed ownership of all the contraband except two meth pipes, which the woman said were hers.
Lopez was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled susbance, Williams was arrested on the warrants and suspicion of providing a false ID and both were booked at County Jail.
The woman was released with a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
Friday, Dec. 24:
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for whoever used an unknown type of tool to cut a steel cable overnight and steal two bicycles — a black and neon green Trek Remedy 8 and a black YT Capra — valued at $8,000 in the 100 block of the Avenue of Flags in Buellton.
Saturday, Dec. 25:
ARREST — After deputies stopped a vehicle for violating laws on off-road lights just after 1 a.m. at Alamo Pintado Road and Viborg Road in Solvang, driver Mateo Baca was allegedly uncooperative, showed symptoms of intoxication and refused to exit his vehicle.
After being placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Baca got out of his vehicle but refused to get into a patrol car.
Deputies obtained a warrant for a forced blood draw but were told by Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital officials that because of their policy the draw had to be done off the facility’s property.
Because Baca was allegedly physically resisting deputies, the blood was drawn adjacent to hospital property with the assistance of paramedics and a gurney from an AMR ambulance.
Baca was booked at County Jail on suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest.
INCIDENT — Just after 11 p.m., a woman in the 400 block of Fifth Street in Solvang reported she caught a man looking through the window as she was taking a shower.
She called out to her brother, who immediately ran outside in an unsuccessful effort to find the man.
The woman said she did not recognize the man but described him as light-skinned with dark eyes and scruffy facial hair.