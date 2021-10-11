The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Sept. 26:
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for the driver who either tried to park or turn around his vehicle in a handicapped walkway space sometime overnight at the Kronborg Inn at 1440 Mission Drive in Solvang.
The suspect vehicle struck both those parked on either side of the walkway, but the driver left without leaving notes or contacting law enforcement.
Deputies said the manager of the inn will retrieve surveillance video, and because one of the vehicles that was struck was a Tesla, investigators contacted Tesla about footage captured by the vehicle’s collision recorders.
Friday, Oct. 1:
ARREST — Deputies who were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 1:45 a.m. regarding an intoxicated individual allegedly found Carlos Pulido with vomit stains on his person and displaying an inability to care for himself.
He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and booked at Lompoc Jail.
ARREST — A sheriff’s sergeant stopped a vehicle about 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez when a check of its dealer plate showed a no-return record.
In the driver’s seat, the sergeant found Jesus Aguilar, a member of the West Side street gang who was on probation with full search terms, and in the passenger seat was Daisy Echevarria, who at first allegedly lied about her name to avoid deputies finding two misdemeanor warrants had been issued for her arrest.
The sergeant allegedly spotted tin foil with burn marks in plain view, and when Aguilar handed over his car keys, the sergeant allegedly saw a bottle of pepper spray attached to the keychain.
Aguilar allegedly admitted to being convicted of felonies, and after climbing out of the vehicle was allegedly found in possession of a large folding knife and methamphetamine.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, violating the state fireworks law and being a convicted felon in possession of tear gas.
Echevarria was arrested on her warrants, and the sergeant requested that charges be filed for suspicion of resisting arrest and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
The sergeant also subsequently found a warrant had been issued for Echevarria’s arrest on suspicion of evading arrest, and that information was relayed to County Jail for her booking.
At her request, her vehicle was released to a friend.
Saturday, Oct. 2:
ARREST — Deputies were called to the area of Mission Drive and Alisal Road in Solvang around 5:30 a.m. to investigate reports of two people walking in the roadway and trying to flag down passing vehicles.
Alireza Badinfekr and Martin Amendolaro told deputies they were from Los Angeles and were visiting the Chumash Casino Resort when they became separated from the friends they were with and ended up stranded in Solvang.
Amendolaro was found to be on probation for possessing a firearm in Los Angeles County, and deputies said he admitted to using, and was allegedly found in possession of, methamphetamine and heroin as well as paraphernalia.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia and was released.
The two said their friends at the casino refused to pick them up and had stopped answering their phone calls, so they planned to get a hotel room and wait for a ride from Los Angeles.
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a silver Honda Accord after it allegedly ran a stop sign near the Highway 246 park-and-ride lot about 1:30 p.m. and discovered the driver was allegedly not only unlicensed but also in possession of cocaine.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and driving without a license and was released to his passenger, who did have a drivier’s license.
ARREST — Staff at Roblar Winery in Santa Ynez summoned deputies about 10:20 p.m. for an intoxicated individual who was fighting others, and they arrived to see Gary Stumbaugh allegedly trying to assault the winery staff.
Stumbaugh was allegedly extremely intoxicated, uncooperative and verbally abusive to deputies, and as he was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to pull away and kicked one of them.
Deputies said they had to use restraint holds to arrest Stumbaugh on suspicion of public intoxication, and while he was being transported to County Jail, he allegedly was kicking the driver’s side door and kicking and head-butting the center divider, which left him with self-inflicted wounds to his forehead, left hand and both elbows.
Stumbaugh was also allegedly combative with the custody staff at County Jail.