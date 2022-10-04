The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Sept. 29:
INCIDENT — A white Honda Fit was reported stolen from the Oak Street public parking lot in Solvang sometime between 9 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon Sept. 29.
The vehicle’s owner said the car was locked, and all the keys were accounted for.
INCIDENT — A stolen vehicle was recovered in Santa Ynez after deputies ran the license plate on a commonly stolen vehicle they found parked near Edison and Madera streets about 3:25 p.m.
The records check revealed the 1994 Honda Accord had been reported stolen by the Santa Maria Police Department on Sept. 26.
Although no suspect was identified, deputies noted a similar stolen vehicle was recovered at that location in 2020.
Recovery responsibility was turned over to the California Highway Patrol.
ARREST — A man was arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered about 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Rio Market in the 1000 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez.
Deputies who were called after someone reported the stolen car arrived to find a white Honda Fit with Andres Rodriguez Diaz allegedly standing next to it.
Deputies said Diaz was unable to provide legal justification for possessing the car, so he was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and was booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail.
INCIDENT — After a vehicle was stopped about 11:20 p.m. for lane straddling and unsafe speed on Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Road, the driver was found to be headed home from the Chumash Casino Resort glassy-eyed and allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol.
Deputies said an overwhelming odor of alcohol was emanating from the car, where they allegedly found several open containers.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, but he was later issued a citation and released to the custody of his wife. His vehicle was towed away.
Friday, Sept. 30:
INCIDENT — A man reported the rear license plate was stolen off his vehicle, parked at his home in the 200 block of Valley Station Circle, sometime between 7:35 p.m. Sept. 29 and 7 a.m. Sept. 30
Saturday, Oct. 1:
ARREST — About 3:35 a.m., security guards at the Chumash Casino Resort told deputies a man, later allegedly identified by his player’s card as Jonathan Frank Cash Jr., abandoned a backpack on the casino floor that contained various rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia, a knife and an airsoft revolver, then fled westbound on foot.
Deputies said they catalogued 27 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition, including seven with green tips, indicating they have armor-piercing capabilities; five BB casings and one BB round; one 7.62x39mm round, commonly used in an AK-47; one .30-06 round; and an airsoft revolver.
They also allegedly found suspected fentanyl and several methamphetamine pipes.
Cash also was found to be on felony probation for auto theft and resisting arrest.
Information was turned over to the day shift to search for him.
Chumash Reservation Patrol informed deputies Cash had forced his way into a residence in the 100 block of Willow Circle, but he fled before deputies could arrive.
Cash was later located around 10:15 a.m. by surveillance cameras at the Chumash Casino Resort, where he barricaded himself in a restroom for about 20 minutes before emerging and being arrested.
He was allegedly found in possession of more ammunition, suspected methamphetamine and a broken meth pipe.
Cash was booked into County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
He was later placed on a probation detainer.
ARREST — A man who allegedly committed numerous Vehicle Code violations witnessed by deputies was arrested about 11 p.m. after finally yielding to lights and siren at the restaurant where he works on Avenue of Flags in Buellton.
Deputies said they saw the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma make a wide turn, veer to the right, throw out two beer cans, fail to use turn signals and fail to fully stop at a stop sign, then was slow to react to deputies’ attempts to pull him over.
The driver, identified as Noe Rojas Rodriguez, who deputies said displayed red, glassy eyes, allegedly admitted to consuming four beers and failed a series of field sobriety tests.
A breath test allegedly showed a blood alcohol level of 0.15%, and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level in excess of 0.08%.
Rodriguez was taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital to have blood drawn, then was returned to the restaurant where he works and was released to the custody of his boss.
Sunday, Oct. 2:
ARREST — When deputies found a silver Honda Accord stopped in the middle of Highway 246 and blocking the entrance to Tractor Supply parking lot in Buellton, they contacted driver Melissa Rocha.
Deputies said Rocha had slurred speech and red, glassy eyes and was emitting an odor of alcohol, while her passenger allegedly had an open container of beer in his lap.
Rocha allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening, and breath analyses showed a blood alcohol level of 0.16%.
She was arrested and booked at Lompoc Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol level in excess of 0.08% and driving with a suspended license.
Her passenger was released to a friend, and her vehicle was towed away.