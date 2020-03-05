Local growers fined after banned pesticide detected on strawberries outside Santa Maria

Three local growers were fined thousands of dollars after a banned pesticide was detected on strawberries sold at a Fresno grocery store and traced back to fields outside Santa Maria, according to state regulators.

Santos Barrera, of Santa Maria, was fined $15,000 by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation after investigators determined methomyl was applied to strawberries grown on his 8-acre Prell Road property, according to spokeswoman Charlotte Fadipe.

Methomyl is a restricted pesticide that only can be used on crops listed on its label, and use in Santa Barbara County requires a permit from the agricultural commissioner. State and federal law prohibits methomyl use on strawberries.

Additionally, growers Armando and Martin Barragan, of MGA Farms, who operate an adjacent field to Barrera's, were fined $2,500 each for applying methomyl.

Both Barrera and the Barragans admitted that from Sept. 23 to Nov. 19, they "unlawfully packed, shipped or sold strawberries containing the pesticide."

State officials won't pursue civil or criminal action as part of the settlement agreement reached in late February between the three growers and the department.