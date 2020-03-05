Local growers fined after banned pesticide detected on strawberries outside Santa Maria

Three local growers were fined thousands of dollars after a banned pesticide was detected on strawberries sold at a Fresno grocery store and traced back to fields outside Santa Maria, according to state regulators.
Santos Barrera, of Santa Maria, was fined $15,000 by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation after investigators determined methomyl was applied to strawberries grown on his 8-acre Prell Road property, according to spokeswoman Charlotte Fadipe.
Methomyl is a restricted pesticide that only can be used on crops listed on its label, and use in Santa Barbara County requires a permit from the agricultural commissioner. State and federal law prohibits methomyl use on strawberries.
Additionally, growers Armando and Martin Barragan, of MGA Farms, who operate an adjacent field to Barrera's, were fined $2,500 each for applying methomyl.
Both Barrera and the Barragans admitted that from Sept. 23 to Nov. 19, they "unlawfully packed, shipped or sold strawberries containing the pesticide."
State officials won't pursue civil or criminal action as part of the settlement agreement reached in late February between the three growers and the department.
The fines come after inspectors from the department's Residue Monitoring Program detected the pesticide on strawberries during a routine inspection on Sept. 23, 2019, at the Smart & Final, located at 3330 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno, according to Fadipe.
You have free articles remaining.
The strawberries tested at the store were traced to Santa Maria-based distributor Better Produce and from there, traced to Barrera's field, where methomyl was detected, Fadipe said.
Barragans' 4-acre field, which borders Barrera's, was subsequently tested and showed methomyl was applied in an even distribution pattern to the strawberries, according to the settlement agreement.
The Barragans' strawberries weren't distributed, although they were taken to cold storage by Better Produce, Fadipe said.
The County Agricultural Commissioner issued cease harvest orders for Barrera's and the Barragans' strawberry fields on Oct. 1 and Oct. 4, respectively.
Barrera was ordered to not harvest strawberries for at least three months while the investigation occurred, according to Fadipe.
The Department of Pesticide Regulation later ordered the destruction of four tons of tainted strawberries from Barrera's field and county officials barred harvesting of strawberries from the same field.
“This action will serve as a strong deterrent to anyone who violates California’s pesticide rules and regulations,” said department Director Val Dolcini. “Continued partnership and strict enforcement of these laws by DPR and local County Agricultural Commissioners will ensure pesticides are applied responsibly, legally, and in total compliance with labeling requirements.”
The county is carrying out its own investigation and additional violations may be imposed, Fadipe added.