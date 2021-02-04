Lompoc city leaders, stakeholders encourage unity to combat youth violence in virtual crime forum

A group of Lompoc stakeholders, including Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Police Chief Joseph Mariani, gathered for a virtual public forum recently to address the recent uptick in youth gang-related violence and shootings.

In addition to city leaders, the Monday forum included Pastor James Earl Cray of True Vine Bible Fellowship, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club Director Devika Stalling and Chuck Madson, a Santa Barbara County drug counselor and founder of Future youth center.

They discussed strategies for reducing youth violence in the city, although the discussion’s main theme was that government can’t fix the problem by itself.

“We don’t solve these problems by putting the burden on [a single entity],” Osborne said. “It requires all of us to invest a portion of ourselves.”

Lompoc had four homicides in 2020, a drop from seven in 2019.

Although barely a month has elapsed in 2021, however, Lompoc has experienced nine shootings, which have killed one person and injured two teenagers.

Part of the issue is the understaffed Lompoc Police Department, according to Mariani, who said that task forces formed years ago to address problems such as gang violence, have been dissolved and officers have been reassigned due to staffing issues. As well, he said, tools such as gang injunctions and a statewide database have become constroversial.