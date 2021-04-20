You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc gang member arrested after alleged attack on 12-year-old

  • Updated

A Lompoc man and registered gang member was arrested on suspicion of gun charges Sunday after a 12-year-old was allegedly assaulted in an unprovoked attack. 

Pablo Torres, 19, was arrested shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block alley of North E and F streets after the assault in which two Hispanic males, including one holding a rifle, attacked the juvenile, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Scott Morgan. Torres was on parole at the time of the incident, he said. 

Torres' truck was allegedly spotted fleeing the area of the assault, which was not disclosed, and was later seen speeding in an alley he frequents. 

Police located the parked truck moments later and spotted Torres nearby. The suspect fled but was apprehended minutes later, according to Morgan. A search of the truck revealed a loaded rifle with a pistol grip. 

Torres was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of a short-barreled rifle, obstruction and a parole violation, according to Morgan. Torres' parole also was revoked. 

