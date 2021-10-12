A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder charges Tuesday after an alleged victim sustained a serious laceration to the upper torso during a domestic altercation at a residence in Vandenberg Village, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Deputies responded to the residence in the 200 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. and located an adult male victim outside, according to Raquel Zick of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The man, who wasn't identified, was immediately transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Zick added.

Deputies contacted and detained 26-year-old Edgar Ayala outside of the residence and later arrested him for allegedly inflicting the injuries on the victim, according to Zick, adding that officers are conducting a follow-up investigation.

Ayala was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the charges, which also include felony domestic violence. His bail was set at $1 million.