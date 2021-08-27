A Lompoc man was arrested Friday on suspicion of assault after allegedly pointing an un-serialized handgun at a Vandenberg Village resident.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a person brandishing a gun in the 600 block of Moonglow Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that 50-year-old Daniel Donnelly, of Lompoc, allegedly drove to the victim's residence, parked in the driveway and waited for the residents to return, then confronted them with accusations.

Donnelly made threats toward the victim before pointing the handgun, then fled the scene in his car, nearly hitting the victim and sideswiping a parked car in the process of returning to his residence in the 600 block of Carina Drive, a short distance away, according to Zick.

Deputies established a perimeter around the Carina Drive residence, requesting assistance from a Sheriff's K9 unit and the Special Enforcement Team.

Several unsuccessful attempts to reach Donnelly were made before an on-call judge approved a warrant, which gave deputies access to his home shortly before 11 p.m., although they did not find him inside, according to Zick.

While searching Donnelly's residence, deputies allegedly located a loaded, un-serialized handgun, or "ghost gun," which was believed to be the one pointed at the victim.

The next day, on Friday, deputies responded to the Carina Drive residence after neighbors reported seeing Donnelly in the area and arrested him on a Ramey warrant shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to Zick.

Donnelly was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and with a firearm, and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize. His bail was set at $250,000.