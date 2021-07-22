A Lompoc man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assault and firearm possession charges after witnesses said he pointed at gun at them near the intersection of Laurel and D streets, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a call of a man with a gun near the intersection shortly before 4 p.m. and located two separate people who provided a description of 28-year-old Ismael Aguilera, who's accused of pointing a handgun at them, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Additionally, members of the LPD's Special Investigation Unit responded to the area and located Aguilera, who allegedly matched the description and was near the scene.

After detaining Aguilera, officers located a semi-automatic handgun in his possession during a search.

Aguilera was booked into the Lompoc Police Department Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. In addition, Aguilera is under supervision with the Santa Barbara County Probation Department, which revoked his probation, according to Arias.