Lompoc man arrested after drugs, guns seized from residence

A Lompoc man was arrested Thursday after Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies seized several suspected illegal guns and pounds of drugs during searches of two residences.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau served narcotics-related search warrants in the 4000 block of Capella Street and the 2000 block of Briar Creek Way in Lompoc, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

As a result, 8 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of brown heroin, 1 ounce of tar heroin and several grams of fentanyl were reportedly seized by sheriff's detectives.

Additionally, six firearms, including two assault rifles and a handgun with a suppressor — often called a silencer — and several hundred rounds of ammunition were seized, according to Zick.

John Carothers, 59, of Lompoc was arrested in the 4000 block of Capella Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail shortly before 5:30 p.m. on suspicion of felony charges that include possession of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl for sale; felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; possession of an assault weapon and a silencer. His bail was set at $300,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0