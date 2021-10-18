A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of gun-related charges Saturday after reportedly pointing a pistol during a road rage incident that occurred in Solvang, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of road rage near Mission Drive and Alisal Road shortly after 7 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Sean Tyler Dukes of Lompoc, who allegedly pointed a 9-millimeter pistol at the victim before he fled the scene in a silver Toyota Tacoma. Details about the initial incident were not provided.

Police responded to the surrounding area and located a vehicle matching Dukes' in the area of Highway 246 and Purisima Road, and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle before they arrested Dukes, who was found to be in possession of a loaded 9-millimeter pistol with an extended magazine, according to Zick.

Additionally, the pistol allegedly had its serial number removed.

Dukes was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm and criminal threats, which are both felonies, and three misdemeanors, including carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of an unserialized firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

His bail was set at $50,000 and he has since been released from jail, according to Zick.