You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc man arrested after Surf Connection break-in, theft of $1,200 worth of jeans
breaking

Lompoc man arrested after Surf Connection break-in, theft of $1,200 worth of jeans

A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after multiple pairs of jeans were stolen from Surf Connection, which he accessed by smashing out the front door's glass, according to police. 

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North H Street, where an alarm was sounding at Surf Connection store after the door was shattered shortly before 2 a.m., according to Sgt. Scott Morgan. 

Officers noted that a stack of jeans had been stolen. 

Lompoc Police detectives reviewed surveillance camera footage and identified the suspect as 35-year-old Michael Limon after they spotted him running from the business to a nearby hotel. They established Limon's identity after determining the hotel room he entered, according to Morgan. 

After Limon was contacted by detectives, he allegedly confessed to the crime. Limon was booked into the Lompoc Police Department jail and later released with a citation in accordance with a COVID-19 related statewide emergency $0 bail policy for low-level offenders. 

All of the jeans, which were valued at $1,232, were recovered, according to Morgan, who noted that damage to the glass window as $766.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News