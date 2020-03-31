Lompoc man arrested for alleged robbery behind Kim's Jiffy Mart

A Lompoc judge on March 13 continued the preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing 15-year-old Erik Vargas, but not before police witnesses gave details in the alleged gang-related shooting in October that left two others injured.
A small group of Danielle Murillo's family members gathered in the parking lot of CVS in Orcutt on Sunday night for some face time and to take a break from being cooped up at home ever since a statewide stay-at-home order was issued to slow the spread of COVID-19. Then a deputy pulled up.
The number of jail inmates, as well as bookings and calls for service, have dropped in Santa Barbara County while calls for domestic disturbances increased since a COVID-19 pandemic was declared on March 11.
Brenden Michael Terry, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Sarah Stoffle. Terry was initially arrested by officers with the Lompoc Police Department on March 25, the day of the alleged shooting.
Essential services at the Santa Barbara County Probation Department are still being conducted, such as compliance checks, even as staff have indefinitely reduced to a "core" group of personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
Paper bags of food were arranged via assembly line at a Santa Maria food bank warehouse on Friday by volunteers and members of the National Guard, who arrived earlier that morning to provide support during a surge in demand for basic provisions among residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies, including one from Santa Maria, who rode together in a patrol vehicle earlier in March later tested positive for COVID-19 and are now recovering at home, spokeswoman said on Sunday.
The officer-involved shooting of a former Santa Barbara County Sheriff's custody deputy and triple homicide suspect who was killed during a violent struggle with special enforcement officers in December 2018 was ruled justified by the county District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.