You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lompoc man arrested for alleged robbery behind Kim's Jiffy Mart

Lompoc man arrested for alleged robbery behind Kim's Jiffy Mart

{{featured_button_text}}
John Mario Fuegos

Fuegos

 Dave Minsky

A Lompoc man was arrested Monday after allegedly robbed a female at knifepoint on North H Street.

Lompoc Police officers responded to a call for a robbery shortly after 6 p.m. behind Kim's Jiffy Mart in the 1000 block of North H Street, according to Sgt. Agustin Arias.

Officers responded to the area, where they detained John Mario Fuegos, 49, of Lompoc as he tried to flee, Arias said. 

Lompoc teenager arrested on attempted murder, gang-related charges

The female who was targeted told officers that a man used a knife to threaten her and take her belongings. 

Further investigation revealed other evidence linking Fuegos to the robbery, according to Arias. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigating Officer Jason Flint at Lompoc Police Department's Detective Bureau, 805-875-8120.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News