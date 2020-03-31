Lompoc man arrested for alleged robbery behind Kim's Jiffy Mart

A Lompoc man was arrested Monday after allegedly robbed a female at knifepoint on North H Street.

Lompoc Police officers responded to a call for a robbery shortly after 6 p.m. behind Kim's Jiffy Mart in the 1000 block of North H Street, according to Sgt. Agustin Arias.

Officers responded to the area, where they detained John Mario Fuegos, 49, of Lompoc as he tried to flee, Arias said.

The female who was targeted told officers that a man used a knife to threaten her and take her belongings.

Further investigation revealed other evidence linking Fuegos to the robbery, according to Arias.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigating Officer Jason Flint at Lompoc Police Department's Detective Bureau, 805-875-8120.

