A 35-year-old Lompoc man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of attempted homicide and arson after possibly suffering a mental health crisis and terrorizing the staff at a mental health facility, which he is accused of setting fire to.

William Morales was eventually taken into custody after allegedly assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and barricading himself in the mental health building in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue, said Sgt. Jorge Magana of the Lompoc Police Department.

Magana said officers were sent to the mental health facility at 12:45 a.m. for a man attempting to assault the staff, and while en route, the dispatcher advised them the man was attempting to set fire to the building.

