Lompoc man arrested in connection with shooting death of 18-year-old woman

A Lompoc man on Wednesday was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman after he allegedly tried to tamper with evidence, according to a police spokesman.

Robert James Scott, 23, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact in relation to death of Sarah Stoffle, who was allegedly shot at a residence in the 300 block of North Y Street on March 25.

The victim's reported boyfriend, Brenden Lee Terry, 20, of Lompoc was arrested on the day of the shooting and later charged with murder, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias.

Additionally, Terry received an enhancement of intentionally discharging a firearm.

Lompoc man charged with shooting, murdering 18-year-old girlfriend Brenden Michael Terry, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Sarah Stoffle. Terry was initially arrested by officers with the Lompoc Police Department on March 25, the day of the alleged shooting.

Terry reportedly used a sawed-off shotgun in the shooting, according to the amended criminal complaint.

Upon further investigation, Lompoc Police determined that Scott attempted to assist Terry in tampering with and removing evidence, Arias said.