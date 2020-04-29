Lompoc man arrested on domestic violence charges after barricading himself inside home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 31-year-old man was arrested on domestic violence charges after reportedly barricading himself inside a Lompoc home — which led to shelter-in-place recommendations for the neighboring houses — for more than 45 minutes Wednesday morning.

Cameron Writt was apprehended by officers with the Lompoc Police Department and booked into the Lompoc City Jail.

The Lompoc Police Department reported that it responded to a domestic violence call just before 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Brookside Drive. The alleged victim reportedly told police that she had been involved in an argument with Writt, her husband, that turned physical.

“The victim had visible marks indicating that a recent physical altercation had occurred, but did not require medical attention,” read a portion of an incident report from the Lompoc Police Department. “The victim also disclosed that her husband had made repeated statements indicating his desire to be injured or killed and told officers that there was a legally owned and registered handgun inside the residence, as well.”

Officers made several attempts to contact the suspect by telephone, according to police, but those calls went unanswered.