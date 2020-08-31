Lompoc man arrested on gun, stolen vehicle charges after 2-hour search in Vandenberg Village

A Lompoc man was arrested on gun and stolen vehicle charges after a two-hour search in Vandenberg Village on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
A sheriff's deputy was on patrol in Vandenberg Village shortly after 5 a.m. when they noticed several opened mailboxes and spotted a small green truck near the 200 block of St. Andrews Way, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The same truck, which was reported stolen out of Nipomo on Aug. 16, was captured on surveillance camera days before, in an area where residents reported several of their mailboxes had been tampered with on Saturday.
The deputy tried to stop the vehicle but its driver, identified as 32-year-old Andy Aguilera, of Lompoc, crashed into a mailbox and ran from the vehicle, Zick said.
As deputies established a perimeter and began tracking Aguilera, they received a call from a jogger in the area who found a handgun and parts of a cellphone in a nearby intersection.
Once deputies secured the handgun, dispatch sent an alert requesting that residents shelter in place, according to Zick.
Additionally, Lompoc Police, California Highway Patrol and a sheriff's K-9 unit assisted in the search.
Police tracked Aguilera for more than two hours and stopped him as he attempted to enter the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Galaxy Way, taking him into custody without incident shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to Zick.
Minutes after Aguilera's arrest, a second resident called to report a firearm in the intersection of St. Andrews Way and Clubhouse Road, where deputies recovered pieces of a second firearm, which they believe is associated with this incident.
Aguilera was booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle; carrying a loaded firearm; commission of a felony while released on bail; and felon in possession of a firearm.
Due to Aguilera's release on a previous firearms-related charge, deputies requested a bail enhancement, which was approved and his bail was increased from $35,000 to $100,000, according to Zick.
Thursday, Aug. 27:
INCIDENT — At 4:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 26:
ARREST — At 7:32 a.m., Anthony Gabrell Aristizabal, 28, was arrested in the area of Bailey Avenue and Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North G Street.
ARREST — At 2:03 p.m., Raul Alejandro Florez, 25, was arrested in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; first-degree burglary; and violating a protective order.
Monday, Aug. 24
INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Saturday, Aug. 22
ARREST — At 1:51 p.m., Isacc De Luna, 20, was arrested near the area of Harris Grade Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury; driving without a license and operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.
ARREST — At 6:26 p.m., Jose Eduardo Martinez, 32, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment; brandishing a weapon, non-firearm; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, battery, possession of paraphernalia and a warrant.
Friday, Aug. 21
INCIDENT — At 2:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the area of North Seventh Street and East College Avenue.
ARREST — At 7:33 am., John Richard Pratt, 59, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, August 20
INCIDENT — At 8:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Countrywood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Wednesday, August 19
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 18
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 1500 block of North H Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, August 17
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, August 16
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of North I Street and West Oak Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:01 p.m., Dion Frederick, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Saturday, August 15
INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of Archer Court.
Friday, August 14
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, August 13
INCIDENT — At 12:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 11
INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of North H Street.
Wednesday, August 12:
INCIDENT — At 4:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
INCIDENT — At 8:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North G Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of South N Street.
ARREST — At 3:49 p.m., Francis M. Delong, 48, was arrested in the 500 block of East Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a deadly weapon; nonfirearm; battery on emergency personnel; and probation violations.
Monday, August 10
INCIDENT — At 5:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North N Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, August 9
INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shorts heard/fired in the area of North Second Street and East Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of West Loquat Avenue.
Saturday, August 8
INCIDENT — At 1:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East Pine Avenue and North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m, Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, August 7
INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 700 block of North E Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 900 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
INCIDENT — At 9:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block alley of North Fourth and Fifth streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots heard/fired in the area of East Pine Avenue and North Seventh Street.
Monday, Aug. 3
INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Saturday, Aug.1
INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1300 block of North V Street.
Friday, July 31
INCIDENT — At 3:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North N Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun located in the area of North H Street and West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Locust Avenue and South T Street.
Thursday, July 30
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Ocean Avenue and South R Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.
Wednesday, July 29
INCIDENT — At 9:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block of North M Street.
Tuesday, July 28
INCIDENT — At 2:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North Z Street.
Monday, July 27
INCIDENT — At 12:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a pursuit in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 300 block alley of North N and O streets.
Sunday, July 26
INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
Saturday, July 25
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North K Street and West laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of West Apricot Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:20 a.m., Moises Partida-Cervantes, 23, was arrested in the area of Flordale and West Ocean avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit and run resulting in death or injury, driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, kidnapping, attempted murder and violation of a court order.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 24
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of West Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the area of North D Street and east Airport Avenue.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of North T Street and West College Avenue.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
Monday, July 20
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the area of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of East Cypress Avenue and South Second Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire in the 4600 block of Jalama Road.
