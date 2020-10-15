You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of assault-related charges after Goleta fight

  • Updated
Jordan Parker

Parker 

 Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Contributed Photo

A Lompoc man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assault-related charges stemming from fight that occurred in Goleta last month.

Jordan Parker, 22, was arrested after Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives served a search and arrest warrant in the 400 block of West North Avenue in Lompoc, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

Sheriff's deputies, fire personnel and medics responded to a 911 call of victims who were injured during a large fight reported at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 2000 block of North San Marcos Drive in Goleta. 

Upon arriving on scene, deputies learned the home was a vacation rental and that the two victims were attacked with a weapon during the fight, according to Zick. 

The two victims were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital, where they are expected to recover. 

Police did not release information on the type of weapon used, although a firearm was not used, according to Zick, who added details of the fight are being withheld due to an ongoing investigation. 

Parker was booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was since released on $65,000 bail. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at 805-681-4150. Anonymous callers can contact the sheriff's tip line at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org

