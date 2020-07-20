Lompoc man charged in soldier's 2019 death
alert

Lompoc man charged in soldier's 2019 death

A Lompoc man on Monday was charged in the gang-related shooting death of U.S. Army soldier Marlon Brumfield in September 2019, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. 

Walter Morales, 26, was charged with first-degree murder, with the special allegation of street terrorism, and three additional enhancements: personal use of a firearm, using the firearm to commit great bodily injury and committing the alleged crime for the benefit of a street gang. 

Morales was arrested in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday following a 6-hour standoff with Santa Maria Police and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officers, including SWAT team members. 

He is scheduled to appear for a July 21 arraignment in Department 9 of Superior Court in Santa Maria, according to the District Attorney's Office. 

Morales is a suspect in the death of Brumfield, 22, a U.S. Army soldier who was home on leave from Germany when he was shot and killed on Sept. 8, 2019, near the intersection of North A Street and East Ocean Avenue in Lompoc, according to police. 

A week before his arrest, Morales was allegedly spotted driving a silver Mercury Mountaineer involved in two separate shooting incidents in Lompoc on July 11, according to Lompoc Police Detective Michael Miller. 

Another suspect, 25-year-old Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, of Santa Maria, turned himself in to police four days after Brumfield's death and was also charged with murder and a special allegation of street terrorism. 

Gutierrez-Ortega pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Santa Maria court on July 31. 

COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County

This is a list of the top active warrants put out by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office as of July 16, 2020.

If you believe you have information on any of the subject’s listed on the Sheriff's webpage or Facebook page, you can contact Detective Toedte directly at the number below.

Phone Number: 805-681-4142          Fax Number: 805-681-5346

Email: tet2425@sbsheriff.org

Click here , to leave an anonymous tip

1 of 10
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News