Lompoc man charged with manslaughter after fatal head-on collision on Vandenberg Air Force Base

The Lexus driver, a 35-year-old Santa Maria man whose name has not been released, was declared dead at the scene, and the injured passenger, a 37-year-old Santa Maria woman who also has not been identified, was flown via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

Culligan fled the scene before police arrived and was arrested three hours later at the Lompoc-Surf train station one-and-a-half miles away at Park Road and West Ocean Avenue.

He was apprehended after an extensive search by Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies and CHP officers, according to Travis Goetz, an Air Force Office of Special Investigations special agent at Vandenberg.

A K-9 unit from Vandenberg and the CHP, along with a Sheriff's Office helicopter, were used to find Culligan, said CHP Officer Kelly Valdez, who added that Lompoc police also assisted.

Investigators determined the Jeep was stolen and its license plates belonged to another vehicle, Goetz said.

Inside the Jeep, investigators allegedly discovered empty alcoholic beverage containers and a wallet containing Culligan's ID card.