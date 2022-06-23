A Lompoc man who was set on fire during an altercation with his son on North D Street earlier this month has died, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Officers on June 11 were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of North D Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a fight between Joe Garcia Jr., 40, and his father, Joe Garcia Sr., at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Jorge Magana. The officers forced their way inside after Garcia Jr. refused to open the door and spotted Garcia Sr. on fire, Magana said.
Garcia Sr. sustained third-degree burns and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, then later to an unspecified burn center, according to Magana.
Garcia Jr. was arrested and booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, elder abuse and animal cruelty. He's currently in custody at the Northern Branch Jail on Black Road, near Santa Maria. A bail amount wasn't listed.
A Lompoc man on Tuesday has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder-related charges from an incident in which he's accused of setting his father on fire following an altercation on North D Street last week, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges on June 14, court records show. Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg said she anticipates Garcia Jr. will be arraigned on new charges Monday at Superior Court in Santa Maria but declined to specify which charges.
Lompoc Sgt. Sergio Arias confirmed the death of Joe Garcia Sr. but did not specify when he died.