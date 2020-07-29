Lompoc man identified as victim in shooting death on West Chestnut Avenue
Lompoc man identified as victim in shooting death on West Chestnut Avenue

  Updated

A 30-year-old Lompoc man was identified Wednesday as the victim killed in Monday's shooting incident on West Chestnut Avenue. 

Francisco Garcia was shot and killed in the 700 block of Lompoc's West Chestnut Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

Officers arrived on scene and provided aid to Garcia until medics arrived, according to Lompoc Police officials, who added that Garcia was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The homicide is under investigation by Lompoc Police. 

Anyone with information is encouraged by police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

